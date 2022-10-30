Rocketize Token, Chiliz and Algorand: Decentralized Ecosystems you don’t want to miss

By EWN • 30 October 2022 • 11:15

Rocketize is a memecoin focused on decentralization and satisfying its community of users. The goal of its developers is to create wealth, as many crypto memes have done in the past.

Meanwhile, Rocketize Token adopts a system of transparency to achieve its goals and ensures the project is decentralized, not just by name. Starting with its developers, Rocketize did not create any particular crypto to store its tokens.

Most memecoin do this and call the wallet a developer’s wallet. Yet, many have sold the tokens in that wallet, leaving investors with worthless coins. As a result, Rocketize will not store its token, $JATO, and will not assign any amount of it to any member of its team.

In addition, Rocketize will adopt a different method for its DAO. It is a norm in the crypto industry for only investors with ample funds to participate in the governing projects. However, Rocketize is changing this narrative by allowing any member of its community, the Atomic Nation, to participate in governance.

Although governance votes will require some JATO tokens, community members will not need a large amount of them. By doing that, Rocketize keeps the JATO memecoin completely decentralized.

Rocketize vs. Algorand

Algorand is a proof-of-stake blockchain that delivers fast transactions on a green network. “Green” means Algorand does not emit carbon gasses to run its network.

Over 2,000 organizations use Algorand to deliver financial solutions in an easier and uncensored way. Meanwhile, the blockchain still has room to accommodate more DeFi services and businesses. Also, it provides resources that can help developers build their ideas using open-source code.

Algo is a native cryptocurrency of the Algorand blockchain. During this writing, it is worth over $2.3 billion and has a market price of $0.33. Algorand aims to remain one of the top choices among blockchain networks, just as Rocketize aims to be one of the most valuable memecoins.

Rocketize vs. Chiliz

Chillz is a crypto platform bringing sports to the blockchain world. It connects sports teams with fans using the Socios.com app. Chilliz was born from the idea that blockchain and crypto provide a better way for a sports team to monetize their fanbase and even reward their support.

So far, Socios.com has been an announcement and engagement tool for many sports teams. Juventus was the first football team to launch a fan token through the Chiliz network. Afterward, Paris Saint Germain created the PSG token and listed it on Binance.

CHZ is the native cryptocurrency of Socios.com. Sports teams pay CHZ to deploy fan tokens on Socios.com. Likewise, fans use CHZ to buy the fan tokens of their favorite clubs.

About 6 billion CHZ tokens are currently in circulation. Chiliz is worth over $1.1 billion by market cap as of this writing. Also, the coin’s market price is $0.2, an 80% dump from its all-time high.

Like Chiliz, Rocketize plans to build a multipurpose meme coin that has possible use in the digital and real world.

Grab a massive 60% bonus

Once again, Rocketize is a project centered on $JATO users and investors. Hence, the team rewards everyone participating in the ongoing presale with a chance to earn up to 60% for buying $JATO.

All you need to do is buy a JATO token within the first 30 minutes of creating an account on the Rocketize platform. If you wonder how to do that, you can follow these steps:

Visit Rocketize website Click Enter Presale on the homepage You will see a page to create an account with Rocketize Enter your name, email, and mobile number Select the crypto you intend to deposit among the available options and enter your purchase amount. Register your account Deposit the selected cryptocurrency and complete your purchase by converting the crypto to $JATO.

In addition to the initial bonus, there is an extra 8% reward for investors that buy $JATO in the first phase of the presale. In subsequent stages, Rocketize will reward buyers with an extra 6% and 4% rewards in stages 2 and 3, respectively.

The Final Thought

During the ongoing presale, Rocketize is selling JATO tokens at an affordable initial offering. After considering the massive possibilities of crypto meme projects, and the potentials of the Rocketize DeFi ecosystem, you can decide to buy JATO tokens through the steps above.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido