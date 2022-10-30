UPDATE: Arsenal star reveals how one person died in front of him in Milan stabbing incident Close
Trending:

Russian Foreign Ministry accuses Kyiv and UK of thwarting Ukrainian grain corridor initiative

By Chris King • 30 October 2022 • 23:48

Image of Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. Credit: Maria Zakharova. Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been accused by the Russian Foreign Ministry of thwarting the Ukrainian grain corridor initiative along with the UK.

 

According to Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in the Kremlin, it was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who thwarted the grain corridor deal in order to add food to the nuclear blackmail.

 
Posting on her Telegram channel today, Sunday, October 30, Zakharova wrote: “The grain deal was thwarted by Zelenskyy and his terrorists, who are led by British specialists, in order to add food to nuclear blackmail. They have little money and weapons”.

“They need more deaths. The Kyiv regime rests on this hellish throne: money, weapons, death” the diplomat noted, commenting on the accusations made by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba against Russia.

She responded to Kuleba’s claims that Moscow allegedly seeks to transfer 500 thousand tons of grain to other countries, which was most likely stolen from Ukraine in the first place.

Zakharova emphasised that Russia has long been proposing to transfer its own fertilisers free of charge to countries in need. This is something that has been repeatedly discussed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov she clarified.

“Also, Russia is ready to supply the poorest countries with up to 500,000 tons of its grain free of charge. The Kyiv regime, out of its inherent greed, is greedy to give everything to everyone, even when others give to others”, she concluded, as reported by TASS.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading