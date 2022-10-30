She responded to Kuleba’s claims that Moscow allegedly seeks to transfer 500 thousand tons of grain to other countries, which was most likely stolen from Ukraine in the first place.

Zakharova emphasised that Russia has long been proposing to transfer its own fertilisers free of charge to countries in need. This is something that has been repeatedly discussed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov she clarified.

“Also, Russia is ready to supply the poorest countries with up to 500,000 tons of its grain free of charge. The Kyiv regime, out of its inherent greed, is greedy to give everything to everyone, even when others give to others”, she concluded, as reported by TASS.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.