Close to 1,000 Russian soldiers reportedly killed in Ukraine latest combat losses reveal. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Sunday, October 30, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war – with hundreds more soldiers losing their lives.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that around 950 more soldiers from Russia were reportedly killed by Ukrainian forces on Saturday, October 29.

This takes the number of Russian soldiers killed during battles in Ukraine to 71,200.

Another 52 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia were destroyed by Ukrainian forces, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Thirteen more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as 16 more artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of six Russian drones, which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1412.

While another three Russian MLRS were destroyed by Ukraine’s forces, taking the total number lost to 383.

Гарна була доба, найбільших втрат окупанти зазнали на Донецькому та Лиманському напрямках / Іt was a good day, the occupiers suffered the biggest losses in the Donetsk and Lyman directions pic.twitter.com/69hCLfmkRj — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) October 30, 2022

Russia suffered the biggest losses in the Donetsk and Lyman directions on Saturday, October 28.

A detailed breakdown shows that the loss of the 52 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 5453 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of 16 more Russian artillery systems means that Putin’s army has now lost 1724 in total.

Ukraine’s destruction of 13 Russian tanks means that Russia has lost 2672 in total, while the loss of another Russian aircraft means Putin’s forces have now had 274 planes shot down in Ukraine.

Two Russian anti-aircraft systems were destroyed by Ukraine meaning Russia has lost 197 in total.

