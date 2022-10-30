By Guest Writer • 30 October 2022 • 12:49

84 CHARING CROSS ROAD: Another reason to visit La Sala Credit: Alaina Buzas flickr

THEATRE buffs will want to be at La Sala Banus on Tuesday November 29 to welcome the return of the Supper Theatre Performance in the Live Lounge.

The evening will start with supper at 7pm and is priced at just €40 per person which includes a welcome glass of cava, sharing platter, main course and water as well as a performance of 84 Charing Cross Road presented by Curtain Up Production featuring local actors Veronica del Cerro, Miles Rendle, Andrew Gommersall and June Rendle, who is also director.

This is an exceptional play about struggling New York writer Helene Hanff who started a series of exchanges with Frank Doel the manager of Marks & Co, antiquarian booksellers located at 84 Charing Cross Road in London.

The book and play were later turned into a highly successful film starring Anthony Hopkins and the late Anne Bancroft and the amusing and sometimes poignant presentation compares the very forthright and witty Helene with the initially formal and restrained Frank who eventually opens up and over a period of 20 years, their friendship becomes a delight to both, although sadly he died before she visited the UK.

The story mirrors the social changes that occurred during the time, in 1949 British food was still rationed, and foreign travel was very limited. It is a play full of enchantment and charm, funny, poignant, warm, and compassionate.

Places to this event are limited and early booking is recommended so reserve your place for this charming evening by contacting La Sala Puerto Banus on 952 814 145 or via email: [email protected].

Thank you for reading ‘Theatre buffs will want to be at La Sala Banus’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.