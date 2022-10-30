Three arrested in Barcelona for attempting to fleece the casino of the world’s largest cruise ship

By Chris King • 30 October 2022 • 17:57

Image of Royal Caribbean's ship the Wonder Of The Seas. Credit: [email protected]

Three individuals arrested by Spain’s Guardia Civil for attempting to fleece the casino on the world’s largest cruise ship while it was docked in Barcelona.

As reported in a statement from the force today, Sunday, October 30, three individuals were arrested by the Guardia Civil for cheating in the casino on board the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas. The incident occurred on August 13 and 14 while the vessel was docked in the Spanish port of Barcelona.

The detainees are said to be of British and French nationality. Their trickery was uncovered by the ship’s casino management who subsequently contacted the Guardia Civil.

Apparently, two of the three individuals sat together during poker games, while the third person sat at the opposite end of the table. He allegedly attempted to distract the croupier with questions that prevented the game from following its ‘normal dynamics’.

Their scheme worked, and at the time of the arrest, officers from the Fiscal and Border Unit of the Guardia Civil seized around €37,000 in cash that the alleged swindlers were carrying with them. It was later discovered that one of the men had a previous police record for a similar incident in the United States in 2014, as reported by cronicaglobal.elespanol.com.

The Wonder of the Seas belongs to the Royal Caribbean cruise line and has its base in the Catalan capital. It arrived in Barcelona from Fort Lauderdale in Florida back in the spring, after initially being launched from the port of Marseille in France.

