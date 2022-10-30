Death toll rises to 149 after stampede during Halloween festivities in South Korea

Sunday, October 30 at 2:40am

The death toll in Seoul has risen to 149 as confirmed by fire officials, who added that they are expecting to total to increase, with another 76 people still hospitalised, as reported by BNN South Korea.

BREAKING: #BNNSouthKorea Reports Death toll rose to 149 people and 76 were injured in a deadly stampede in Seoul's #Itaewon district, as huge crowds of partygoers stampeded at late-night Halloween celebrations. The death toll is expected to rise, according to Fire officials. pic.twitter.com/jPLwp4kiAk — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) October 30, 2022

Saturday, October 29 at 8:55pm

The death toll in the South Korean capital of Seoul following the Halloween festivities has risen to more than 120. National Fire Agency official, fire official Choi Seong-beom, told the media: “As of 02:30 am, 120 have been killed and 100 have been injured”, as reported by the Yonhap News Agency.

Saturday, October 29 at 7:45pm

At least 59 people are believed to have died in the stampede that occurred at Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital of Seoul earlier this afternoon. Another 150 are reported to have been injured in the crush.

This year’s festivities are thought to have attracted in excess of 100,000 revellers after the annual parties had been cancelled due to the pandemic. According to Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, more than 400 emergency workers were deployed to the area from across the country.

Oh Se-hoon, the mayor of Seoul is said to be cutting his visit to Europe short in order to return to South Korea, as reported by news.sky.com.

Saturday, October 29 at 5:59pm

As reported by the Yonhap News Agency today, Saturday, October 29, at least 50 people suffered cardiac arrests after a stampede occurred during Halloween festivities in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. Specifically, the incident happened in the Itaewon area of the city in the famous Hamilton Hotel location in Yongsan District.

According to the presidential office, South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol immediately ordered medical teams to be deployed to attend to the affected people.

Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency reported that around 100 partygoers had been caught up in a massive surge as the large crowd panicked. Videos uploaded onto social media platforms show terrible scenes of people being crushed in the stampede.

It is unclear if there are any fatalities as a result, although many people are being seen in the footage being trampled on after collapsing.

[Breaking] Nightmare in #Itaewon. Current status is that over 50 people have collapsed and possible multiple fatalities due to overcrowding during the Halloween festivities. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/NhvVqnHlkl — allkpop (@allkpop) October 29, 2022

#NEW Yonhap is reporting that 50 people are in cardiac arrest in the Itaewon area of Seoul. Videos show people receiving CPR or being carried away, limp/unconscious. pic.twitter.com/FBiwX2gjSS — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) October 29, 2022

