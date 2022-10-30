Uptober Hits: Bitcoin breaks barriers, Ethereum exceeds expectations, Big Eyes Coin boosted toward $9M

By EWN • 30 October 2022 • 11:25

The long-awaited October crypto boom is finally here. ‘Uptober’ as it has come to be known in social media circles is like Christmas come early for cryptocurrency investors, a time of the year renowned for massive gains across the entire crypto market.

This article will break down some of the highlights of this financially festive time: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are three of the biggest winners of this Uptober.

Read on to find out what’s happened to these tokens in the exciting past month.

Bitcoin: Reaching for past glory

The first and most powerful cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced a dramatic surge in value, repeating a trend noticed by crypto speculators last year. Today, Bitcoin (BTC) is up 6.24% and this week it has risen 7.17%.

An important milestone was achieved amid this wave of good news. Bitcoin (BTC) broke past the $20,000 mark in price once again, a feat that is impressive on its own but is even more remarkable given the crash that took place last year. Many analysts and publications questioned whether BTC would ever reach this price point again.

This is a brilliant sign for the cryptocurrency market in general. Often, when Bitcoin (BTC) rises in value, most other tokens follow suit and experience an upward trend in its wake. According to coinmarketcap.com, nearly all of the top coins are in the green this week.

The movements of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to have an enormous trickle-down effect on the rest of the market. Good news, then, for enthusiasts, that the father of all cryptocurrencies is enjoying some long-awaited good fortune.

Ethereum: The Commodity of the Moment

Similarly, to its elder cousin Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) has shot up in value in recent days. This unexpected bullishness has likely been caused by a mixture of factors.

Firstly, it may be simply a reaction to the surging price of Bitcoin (BTC). Second, the Ethereum Merge (formerly referred to as Ethereum 2.0) has made its debut, reducing the power consumption of the blockchain and reducing transaction costs.

Third, it is huge news for ETH that Rostin Behnam, Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) recently announced that he and his Commission consider Ethereum (ETH) as a ‘Commodity.’

While this may seem to be a meaningless semantic distinction, it has legal and political ramifications: commodities are treated very differently under both U.S. and international law than are ‘Securities,’ which was the previous label of Ethereum (ETH).

Ethereum (ETH) has certainly begun to enjoy the benefits of Uptober. Here’s hoping the positive trend of this blockchain platform continues.

Big Eyes Coin: Surfing the Wave

Another winner in Uptober is the up-and-coming meme token Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Making its grand debut at the perfect time of the year, this token aims to follow in the footsteps of prior meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), with the added mission statement of bringing cuteness into cryptocurrency.

Whether it’s the strength of the project itself or the rising tide of Uptober, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is on the ascendance. In its sixth stage of presale, it has secured a staggering $8.93M already, with sales continuing at a breakneck pace.

With the recent soaring prices of most major cryptocurrencies, and the excitement surrounding Uptober on social media, it’s likely that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will pass the $9M mark soon. A final tally of $10M or even $20M is definitely on the table, so if you’re looking for a new project to follow, look no further than Big Eyes.

Hyped about Uptober? You can get some Big Eyes for yourself – to keep the momentum going, the token is currently offering 5% bonus tokens to buyers if they check out using the code: BEYES749

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido