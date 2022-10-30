With the decline of The Sandbox and Decentraland in the P2E Sector, The Crypto Community is turning to Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 30 October 2022 • 11:30

The Play-to-Earn (P2E) sector of crypto experienced its peak through late 2021 and early 2022. Since then, there has been a gradual decline in the user base and market capitalisation of each P2E platform. The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) have fallen victim to this trend, reporting less than a thousand daily active users.

With the P2E market in a steady decline, the crypto community is turning to meme tokens like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which experts predict will become as big as Dogecoin (DOGE). The Big Eyes Coin ecosystem facilitates growth, with plans to dominate multiple sectors of the crypto market.

Can Big Eyes Coin Catapult Past P2E Platforms?

Big Eyes Coin has introduced itself to the crypto market in spectacular fashion, rampaging through its presale stages. The token is currently in the sixth stage of its presale, raising $9 million at the time of writing.

So, what could help Big Eyes Coin catapult past P2E platforms? Like P2E platforms, Big Eyes Coin has expressed its desire to release NFT collections. While NFTs are traditionally just something fun to look at, Big Eyes Coin has introduced utility to its NFTs so its holders can access parties and events using the NFTs as keys!

Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin has pledged support to the oceans, committing 5% of its tokens to ocean sanctuaries. Once Big Eyes Coin has donated to ocean sanctuaries, it could attract attention from high-profile figures such as Elon Musk, who has frequently endorsed meme tokens and platforms promoting sustainability.

Is it over for The Sandbox?

The Sandbox enjoyed a lengthy career at the top of the P2E sector, attracting more than two million daily active players at the start of 2022. High-profile figures like Snoop Dogg and Paris Hilton have partnered with The Sandbox in the past, attracting more players to the platform. So, what went wrong?

The price of The Sandbox dropped with the rest of the crypto market in 2022. However, when the rest of the crypto market started to recover, The Sandbox continued a steady decline in users and market capitalisation.

Although The Sandbox has declined through most of 2022, the platform has increased in value in the past seven days. The Sandbox has risen by 6.30% at the time of writing. Could this be the start of a comeback for the P2E pioneer?

Decentraland’s glitches were its downfall

Like The Sandbox, Decentraland enjoyed a lengthy time at the top of the P2E sector. However, due to many factors, Decentraland slowly declined from its peak in January 2022. Decentraland users reported glitches with the platform, such as the voice chat not working and significant lag times.

Decentraland prioritised the cryptocurrency over the game, which led to users abandoning the platform. A successful game needs to prioritise the graphics, gameplay, and other game features to ensure the user has a seamless experience, and Decentraland failed to achieve this.

However, Decentraland could reinstate its place in the crypto market if it fixes the bugs that its users suffer when playing the game. Additionally, users required a strong internet connection and specifications on their PC, even though the game’s graphics are subpar. If Decentraland can fix these problems, it could experience increased traction on the platform.

Final Thoughts

With the steady decline of P2E platforms like The Sandbox and Decentraland in the crypto market, meme tokens could receive increased attention from crypto enthusiasts. Dogecoin has already risen by 26.79% in seven days at the time of writing, showing there could be an increase for meme tokens like Big Eyes Coin.

As mentioned above, Big Eyes Coin is currently in presale, rampaging through each stage. If you want to obtain 5% bonus tokens with your order, use the code ‘BEYES848’ at the checkout!

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

