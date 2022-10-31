BREAKING: Video shows shot-down Russian missile landing on Moldova village

By Matthew Roscoe • 31 October 2022 • 11:04

A VIDEO circulating on social media reportedly shows a shot-down Russian missile landing on a Moldova village on Monday, October 31.

A video of a shot-down Russian missile falling near the village of Naslavcea in Moldova is making the rounds on Twitter.

According to initial reports, there were no casualties or serious damage, however, the shock wave in some houses damaged the windows.

The Moldovan Interior Ministry press service claimed the Russian missile was shot down by a Ukrainian air defence system and fell on the outskirts of the Moldovan village of Naslavcea, located in the north of the country.

“This morning, a missile shot down by the Ukrainian air defence system fell on the northern outskirts of the village of Naslavcea in Moldova (the northernmost point of the republic – ed.), located on the border with Ukraine. At the moment there are no casualties, but the windows of several houses in Naslavcea have been blown out,” the Interior Ministry’s Telegram channel reported.

Ukrainian authorities also reported that a drone attack took place on October 31 on the Dnestrovsc1 dam, which is 10 km from the Naslavcea dam.

It was revealed that the Russian attack did not affect the dam, but electrical components related to the Ukrainian dam were attacked, targeting electrical transformers.

The Ukrainian authorities said there is no danger of flooding.

Currently, Moldovan troops have surrounded the area where the rocket fell to avoid possible dangers and a fact-finding team is on the spot, the Moldovan Interior Ministry said.

