Calling all would be boxers and fitness fanatics on the Costa Blanca North

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 October 2022 • 9:00

Boxing training - Credit EWN/Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Denia has a new home for everyone who has either boxed, wants to box or uses boxing to keep fit.

The Ariel Leon Academia de Boxeo opened its doors a few months ago inside the Oasis Gym on the southern outskirts of Denia. Run by a team of professional trainers who have made Denia their home, the club offers a safe and professional facility for those interested in the sport.

The club, which was started in memory of Ariel Leon a promising young professional by his father and professional coach Paddy Brennan MBE, is open to children, woman and men of all ages and abilities.

Not only will you get fantastic coaching from two top class professionals, you will also get to become part of a friendly group of athletes whose nationalities including Spanish, Argentinians, Ukrainians, Dutch, British and Irish.

The club offers daily training and has all the equipment needed to teach you boxing skills and to build your fitness and stamina.

But the club is not just for adults with Paddy having an excellent reputation and an MBE for his work with youngsters in the UK, where he not only taught them boxing skills but helped them develop careers in building and other trades.

For those who do want to compete in the ring, the team do organise local tournaments and thanks to valuable sponsorship from the Fuego/Basta group of restaurants, also international tournaments.

December 9 will see boxers from Ireland arrive to take on the locals, you can get tickets by calling the club where the speak Spanish, English and Dutch.

If you are interested call or WhatsApp Paddy, he’s a super friendly helpful guy, on +44 7904 396465 or visit www.facebook/gymurban.

