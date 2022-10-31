Future Crypto Giant BudBlockz eyes 2023 Dominance Alongside Huobi Token

By EWN • 31 October 2022 • 11:19

Cryptocurrencies have felt the full brunt of growing concerns about the global economy plunging into recession. The fear that has gripped the market has seen investors shun riskier assets in favor of safe havens such as the dollar and government bonds. While the cryptocurrency sector outlook does not look good, it’s becoming increasingly clear that some projects have what it takes to ride through the onslaught and come out victorious next year. BudBlockz and Tron are some projects well poised for dominance in 2023.

BudBlockz The Crypto-Cannabis Premier

BudBlockz has set out to bridge the gap between the cannabis industry and the cryptocurrency space. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it is establishing a one-of-a-kind decentralized e-commerce solution for buying, selling, and trading medical cannabis products.

Amid the cannabis legalisation drive, there is a growing demand for solutions that allow people to buy and sell cannabis products securely and transparently. BudBlockz has what it takes to succeed in the multi-billion industry.

Additionally, BudBlockz has set sights on the burgeoning Non-Fungible Token (NFT) space. The crypto cannabis project is in the process of establishing an NFT marketplace that will allow people to buy and sell various NFTs. The platform will also enable partial ownership opportunities of farms and dispensaries expected to improve its communal aspect.

$BLUNT is the native token that will power the BudBlockz ecosystem making it easy for people to buy and sell medical cannabis and NFTs. Additionally, it will double up as a governance token according to the holders’ right to participate in the governance of the entire project. $BLUNT token holders will have the right to discuss, vote, and participate in the decision-making of the whole ecosystem.

A robust private sell ahead of schedule underscored the growing need for the crypto cannabis project. Furthermore, BudBlockz continues to elicit strong demand in pre-sale, affirming the ever-increasing interest as investors eye gems well poised to explode once the overall cryptocurrency sector bottoms out.

Huobi Token

Huobi Token is also poised for dominance as the native token powering the Huobi Global exchange come 2023. Investors are increasingly looking for investment opportunities in the battered cryptocurrency sector, and the crypto change is poised to experience a significant increase in volume.

Demand for cryptocurrency exchanges is poised to increase as the need to invest in battered cryptos bumps up. Huobi Global is one of the established tokens assured to attract strong demand, which should significantly increase the native Huobi Token.

The total supply of Huobi tokens is capped at 500 million, of which 300 million were distributed at inception. One hundred million HT tokens were set aside for platform rewards, while the remaining 100 million were set aside for team incentives. By design, the total number of Huobi Tokens in circulation continues to drop because of the burning mechanism. As the supply declines amid growing demand, HT value is expected to skyrocket.

A confirmation that Tron network founder Justin Sun has joined Huobi Global exchange as an advisor and owns tens of millions of HT tokens affirms the growing investor interest. In addition, the Tron Founder has already confirmed plans to focus on Huobi’s global expansion plan with plans to return to China if regulations allow.

Bottom Line

The future is bright for cryptocurrencies with proven utility and use cases. BudBlockz is a one-coin confident to revolutionize the cannabis sector by offering a decentralized marketplace for medical cannabis. Huobi Token is also destined for glory as the native token powering the Huobi Global exchange.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

