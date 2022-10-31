Is Big Eyes Coin more profitable than internet computer and Shiba Inu?

By EWN • 31 October 2022 • 11:00

Cryptocurrencies are currently a big buzz in the media and amongst the public. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC), which acted as an early pioneer in digital currency, has given rise to hundreds of other cryptocurrencies. These digital currencies have become so popular that they’re now accepted by some major retailers, such as Microsoft and others.

New cryptocurrencies are being released in the crypto market. Presale stage cryptocurrencies in the market. Bringing new features and utilities into the crypto market will help improve the DeFi ecosystem. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency in the presale stage and aims to shift wealth from the traditional banking system to the DeFi ecosystem. The coin incorporates use cases of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible tokens (NFT) on the platform.

The bright star on the Crypto Christmas Tree — Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes (BIG), built on the Ethereum blockchain, is based on a cartoon image of a cat and aims to bring people together into a community. It focuses on shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and protecting the most critical part of the world’s ecosystem. This platform aims to build a blockchain ecosystem that self-propagates for hyper-growth using NFTs to offer access to more content. This protocol is planning to enter the NFT market. It has big intentions for rewarding all NFT developers in its ecosystem.

When an NFT is traded, the creator is entitled to 4% of transaction costs. Big Eyes (BIG) is designed to be used in an environmentally-friendly way, with 5% of the total supply, which is set to be held in charity wallets. Proceeds from the wallet will go to charities that work to clean up the world’s oceans. This platform also aims to construct a free, decentralized system: a cost-free ecology, a system in which there are no transaction fees. All community members can sell and buy tokens without worrying about the ecosystem’s transaction fees.

Global Takeover – Internet Computer (ICP)

Dominic Williams founded Internet Computer (ICP) in May 2021, one of the fastest and most general purposeful blockchains to become a ‘world computer’ hosting Web3 dApps, DeFi games, and NFTs. It is a set of protocols that allows independent data centers around the globe to band together and offer decentralized alternatives to current centralized cloud providers. This platform is specially designed to scale smart contracts and data computation, run them at web speed and store them safely and efficiently. In addition, it created a framework to make it easier for developers to use as well. Internet Computer’s (ICP) ultimate goal is to revolutionise tokenized internet services and traditional enterprise systems and websites.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) entered the crypto market in 2020 and has emerged as one of the top cryptocurrencies in the meme cryptocurrency market. Elon musk is one celebrity that is influencing meme cryptocurrencies through Twitter. Since its launch, the token supply has decreased with continued token burning. As a result, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made itself the top competitor among other meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE).

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency that is in its third presale stage and has the potential to become the next king of cryptocurrency in the market. As a result, the project is getting massive attention from crypto experts. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been accused of having no utility and built for the hype, just like other meme cryptocurrencies. However, Internet Computers (ICP) are still untested and may need years of development work. Big Eyes (BIG), being in the presale stage, has raised $7 million and has the potential to go up to $50 million in the future.

