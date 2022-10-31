By Matthew Roscoe • 31 October 2022 • 13:13

Kremlin responds to reports Russian agents hacked Liz Truss phone. Image: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING reports that Liz Truss’s personal mobile phone was reportedly hacked by Russian agents suspected of working for President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has responded.

Russia’s Kremlin has responded to reports that Liz Truss’s personal mobile phone was hacked by suspected Russian agents, with private messages between Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng said to be among those accessed by agents thought to be working for Vladimir Putin.

Peskov said on Monday, October 31: “Unfortunately, the British media now has a shortage of materials that can be taken as serious, and we treat such publications as such, you know, yellow press.”

On Saturday, October 29, it was reported by sources of the two journalists at dailymail.co.uk that up until the time the breach was discovered during the Conservative Party leadership campaign this summer, the hackers downloaded messages for at least a 12-month period.

As previously, there is no specific mention of the exact type of messages the hackers stole, but top-secret negotiations between the Foreign Secretary and international allies could well be among those that were taken.

It is thought that messages criticising then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson could also have been downloaded.

On October 31, an MP from the UK caused outrage with his comments regarding the alleged phone hacking incident.

MP Mark Spencer, UK Minister for Food, caused controversy by stating “maybe there’s some little man in China listening to my conversation.”

Speaking to Sky on Monday, October 31, Spencer said “We all talk on personal phones, don’t we? When I ring my wife, maybe there’s some little man in China listening to my conversation between me and my wife.”

The use of “little man in China” has sparked outrage on social media.

