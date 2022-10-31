Low price of Meme Coins like Big Eyes might make Binance Coin and Monero obsolete

By EWN • 31 October 2022 • 11:15

Meme coin Big Eyes (BIG) is preparing to enter the market with its launch on Uniswap soon. Initiated only a few months ago, the crypto has gained much traction, with over $9 million collected so far in its presale. Given its fast presale sales, does this mean it could become a preferable choice over pricy cryptos like Binance Coin (BNB) and Monero (XMR)? Continue reading to know more about BIG after some details on BNB and XMR.

Binance Coin (BNB)

This crypto is the native token of the Binance ecosystem, including the biggest crypto exchange by volume, Binance. Binance aims to be the top infrastructure services provider in the blockchain ecosystem. The token was initially based in Ethereum but now operates on the Binance chain. Moreover, its uses have expanded well beyond just a utility token and now include transaction fee payments, travel bookings, and online and financial services.

At the time of writing, the project ranked among the top 10 on CoinMarketCap, and its market capitalisation was above $43 billion. After securing an ATH (all-time high) of $690.93 last year, it now trades under $280 per token. Its max supply is 200 million tokens, while over 161 million are in circulation.

Monero (XMR)

Monero (XMR) is an open-source, decentralized crypto project focused on the privacy and anonymity of its users. Its opaque blockchain disguises the address and amount of the transactions to make its users anonymous. However, this does bring the downside of use for illicit activities and the dark web.

Furthermore, the coin does not require any special hardware for mining and can easily be mined by the commonly available CPUs. Ranking in the top 35 on CMC, XMR’s market cap was over $2.5 billion at the last check. It currently trades under $150, while its previous ATH was $517.62, registered in May 2021. There is no data on its max supply; however, more than 18 million coins are in circulation now.

Upcoming Meme Coin Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes (BIG) is a meme coin with a cute feline as its mascot. It is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) blockchain based on the Ethereum network, operating on PoS (Proof-of-Stake) protocol after The Merge. The project aims to unconfuse and popularise the DeFi ecosystem by moving capital toward it. Moreover, it plans to generate wealth for its community due to its strong community sense and orientation. The project also has charity-based goals and aspires to save the world’s oceans. Its total supply is 200 billion tokens, of which 70% are currently live in its presale season, and 5% are held for charity. BIG will soon enter the market with its launch on Uniswap after the end of its roadmap round one.

How to buy BIG token?

As the crypto is currently selling in round six of its presale, you can purchase it through its presale page. The steps are pretty simple and outlined on the page, but there are specific prerequisites like a crypto wallet and a certain amount of funds in USDT, ETH, or BNB. Each USDT spent in round five will get you 3589.74 BIG tokens which you can claim after the presale concludes.

Conclusion

In short, the upcoming project BIG is selling fast in its presale with a very minute price compared to BNB and XMR. To add more, the project also has plans for its NFT (Non-fungible token) club and a collection. It aspires to rank the collection among the top ten in the crypto-verse. But it all depends on how the new crypto will perform after its official launch in the market.

