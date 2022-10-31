Ukrainian spy claims Vladimir Putin could be dead and is using three body doubles Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 31 October 2022 • 10:26

MP causes controversy with “little man in China" comment. Image: Dan Bloom/Twitter

FOLLOWING revelations that Liz Truss’s personal mobile phone was reportedly compromised by foreign agents suspected of working for Russian President Vladimir Putin and that Chinese police allegedly run 110 illegal stations around the world including nine in Spain, MP Mark Spencer has controversy by stating “maybe there’s some little man in China listening to my conversation.”

Speaking to Sky on Monday, October 31, the UK Minister for Food said “We all talk on personal phones, don’t we? When I ring my wife, maybe there’s some little man in China listening to my conversation between me and my wife.”

The use of “little man in China” has sparked outrage on social media.

Chris Bryant said: ““Little man”? Honestly?”

While another person on Twitter wrote: “It’s not just casual racism, it’s Mark Spencer casual racism.”

“Just wow!” another said.

Another said: “Business-as-usual casual racist tropes from @RishiSunak’s Tories then. So so so proud!”

““little man”? There it is. Right there,” said another person.

“Also, despite the casual racism, what on earth is he actually talking about? These people are in charge of the country. Jesus wept.”

ITV’s Paul Brand said: “Conservative MP pretty fuming about this choice of language by Mark Spencer.

“‘Little Man in China’ and he is already under an ongoing investigation for telling an MP that her being Muslim is uncomfortable.”

Mark Spencer’s gaff comes after speaking earlier about the UK’s Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill, which is being introduced a third reading of the Bill is scheduled for Monday, October 31.

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

