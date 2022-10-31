By Matthew Roscoe • 31 October 2022 • 10:26

MP causes controversy with “little man in China" comment. Image: Dan Bloom/Twitter

Speaking to Sky on Monday, October 31, the UK Minister for Food said “We all talk on personal phones, don’t we? When I ring my wife, maybe there’s some little man in China listening to my conversation between me and my wife.”

The use of “little man in China” has sparked outrage on social media.

Chris Bryant said: ““Little man”? Honestly?”

While another person on Twitter wrote: “It’s not just casual racism, it’s Mark Spencer casual racism.”

It’s not just casual racism, it’s Mark Spencer casual racism https://t.co/MwFt0GF4eS — Ellie (@ElunedAnderson) October 31, 2022

“Just wow!” another said.

Another said: “Business-as-usual casual racist tropes from @RishiSunak’s Tories then. So so so proud!”

Business-as-usual casual racist tropes from @RishiSunak’s Tories then. So so so proud! https://t.co/5lYam1ErTp — Rajesh Thind (@RajeshThind) October 31, 2022

““little man”? There it is. Right there,” said another person.

“little man”? There it is. Right there. https://t.co/7NYAWsIJBN — Coded Word (@ACoded_Word) October 31, 2022

“Also, despite the casual racism, what on earth is he actually talking about? These people are in charge of the country. Jesus wept.”

Also, despite the casual racism, what on earth is he actually talking about? These people are in charge of the country. Jesus wept. — Dan Challis (@WTWIWF2) October 31, 2022

ITV’s Paul Brand said: “Conservative MP pretty fuming about this choice of language by Mark Spencer.

“‘Little Man in China’ and he is already under an ongoing investigation for telling an MP that her being Muslim is uncomfortable.”

Conservative MP pretty fuming about this choice of language by Mark Spencer. “‘Little Man in China’ and he is already under an ongoing investigation for telling a MP that her being muslim is uncomfortable.” https://t.co/zPmldTrkeu — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 31, 2022

Mark Spencer’s gaff comes after speaking earlier about the UK’s Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill, which is being introduced a third reading of the Bill is scheduled for Monday, October 31.

