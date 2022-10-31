By Matthew Roscoe • 31 October 2022 • 11:13
Close to 500 people reportedly killed in Donetsk People's Republic including children since February. Image: Denis Kornilov/Shutterstock.com
According to the Joint Centre for the Control and Coordination of War Crimes in Ukraine, close to 500 people have been killed in Donetsk People’s Republic since February, when the war began in Ukraine.
“In 256 days of escalation, 492 civilians have been killed, including 23 children. Full details of civilians killed in the liberated territory during the SSO (special military operation) are being established,” the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel on October 31.
It was also revealed that 3,677 civilians, including 232 children, have been injured during this period.
While more than 8,000 residential buildings and 1,868 civilian infrastructure facilities have also been damaged.
The DPR representative office recorded 11,693 thousand instances of military fire by Ukrainian forces, of which over 11,000 involved the use of heavy weapons.
“The enemy fired a total of 8,098 munitions of various calibres, including 32 missiles from Tochka-U multiple rocket launcher, 40 rockets from Himars MLRS , 255 BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launchers and 10,069 BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, as well as 12,182 shells of 155-millimetre calibre,” the representative office added.
On Saturday, August 27, a private house caught fire in the Donetsk People’s Republic due to an alleged Ukraine missile strike.
