President Zelenskyy praises his country’s air defences for repelling Russian attacks

By Chris King • 31 October 2022 • 23:44

Image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated his defence forces for mostly repelling a huge attack carried out by the Russian military.

In his nightly address to the nation this evening, Monday, October 31, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated his country’s air defence forces for mostly repelling a huge attack carried out by the Russian military.



Explaining the day’s events in a video posted on his official Telegram channel, he said: “At this time, restoration works are still ongoing in the regions where Russian missiles hit today. We are doing everything possible to restore the energy and water supply. And we will restore it”.

“Today, our Air Force and all those involved in the protection of the sky worked very well. We managed to save most of the objects that the terrorists targeted. Only this morning terrorists used 55 cruise missiles for a massive attack, 45 of them were shot down”.

“We will continue to strengthen our air defence, but already now, for every ten hits, the terrorists have to use at least four times more missiles. Russia’s performance is even worse in terms of drones, including those supplied by its Iranian allies“.

“The world sees this. It sees that the former ‘second army of the world’ is no longer even the twenty-second in its effectiveness. And we will do everything to make it the second hundred. And it will be”.

“Russian terrorists do not have such missiles that could hit the Ukrainian desire to live. To live civilised and take care of each other. Russia will not be able to conquer Ukraine, either by army, nor by terror, or by anything else”.

