Russia agrees to continue dialogue with Turkey and the UN over topical issues

By Chris King • 31 October 2022 • 0:19

Image of a field full of grain. Credit: maradon 333/Shutterstock.com

During a meeting of the Joint Coordinating Centre, Russia agreed to continue dialogue with Turkey and the UK over topical issues.

As detailed in a statement from the UN office in the SKC, during a meeting of the Joint Coordinating Centre (JCC) in the Turkish city of Ismini Palla, Russia agreed that it would continue the dialogue with the UN and Turkish delegations on topical issues.

Russia officially notified UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday that it was suspending its participation in the grain initiative after Ukraine attacked Black Sea Fleet ships in the Crimean port of Sevastopol that were securing the grain corridor.

“Today, the UN Secretariat gathered all the delegations at the RCC for a plenary meeting. During the session, the delegation of the Russian Federation informed that while it was suspending its participation in the implementation of the initiative, including inspections, for an indefinite period, at the same time, it would continue the dialogue with the UN and the delegation of Turkey on topical issues”, said the statement.

“The Russian delegation also expressed its readiness to cooperate remotely on issues that require immediate resolution by the SKC”, it added.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said this Sunday that Guterres is in intensive contact to get Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend participation in the grain deal. He added that hey are also discussing the removal of obstacles preventing Russian fertiliser and food exports, as reported by TASS.

