By Matthew Roscoe • 31 October 2022 • 9:25

More than 30 Russian APCs destroyed by Ukraine latest combat losses update. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Monday, October 31, Ukraine announced that its Armed Forces had destroyed more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) in its latest combat losses update.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 32 Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, October 30. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 5485.

According to the latest data, another 620 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 71,820.

Fourteen more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as one more Russian drone.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian plane which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 2675. Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of one Russian helicopter, taking the total destroyed to 253.

⚡️The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation published data on combat losses of the Russian troops as of October 31. About 620 Russian soldiers were eliminated during the day. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/oYScE89uy7 — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) October 31, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Sunday, October 30 in the Avdiivka and Lyman directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 250th day of the war shows that the loss of 14 more Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2686, while the destruction of one more Russian drone now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1413 in total.

Russia also had four more artillery systems destroyed by Ukraine, meaning a total loss of 1728.

