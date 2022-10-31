By Matthew Roscoe • 31 October 2022 • 12:19

Ukraine destroys two Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters at Pskov airfield in Russia. Image: J_K/Shutterstock.com

Two Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters were destroyed at the airfield in Russia’s Pskov region, and two more were seriously damaged, according to reports on Monday, October 31.

According to reports from Ukraine, the two Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters were completely destroyed at the “Veretye” Air Force base of Russia’s Pskov region overnight.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine revealed that two more were significantly damaged after a powerful explosion took place at the airbase, located near the Russian-Latvian border, on the night of October 31.

The GUR said: “Details regarding the destruction of other equipment and personnel are being clarified.

“In order to eliminate the consequences of the explosions, as well as to “search for subversive groups”, the personnel of the military unit was put on alert, and investigative actions are being carried out in the military unit.”

Ka-52 “Alligator” (“Hokum B” according to the NATO classification) is a Russian-made reconnaissance and attack helicopter. The cost is about $16 million.

This is not the first time the Russian military has lost one of its expensive “alligator” helicopters.

On August 24, Ukraine’s forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter.

The same occurred on Monday, August 15.

Prior to that, on July 27, Russian forces destroyed its own Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter in a friendly fire accident in Kherson Region.

Showing off the helicopter earlier this month, the Russian Ministry of Defence shared footage of a Ka-52 attack helicopter during combat in Ukraine.

The video, which was published on the Russian Ministry of Defence’s official Telegram channel and RuTube channel, showed a Ka-52 attack helicopter being inspected, rocket launchers being loaded, then taking off, flying and firing on a target.

