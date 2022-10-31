By Matthew Roscoe • 31 October 2022 • 16:10

Son of British actor Tim Roth dies aged 25 following year-long cancer battle. Image: Damir Hajdarbasic/Shutterstock.com

THE son of British actor Tim Roth – Cormac Roth – dies aged 25 following a year-long cancer battle, the family announced on Monday, October 31.

Cormac Roth, the son of actor Tim Roth, lost his year-long battle with rare cancer at the age of 25, according to his family.

Roth died on October 16 after a year-long battle with Stage 3 germ cell cancer.

“He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” his family said in a statement.

“As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him.”

It added: “The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him.

“An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man.

“We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”

Cormac, a musician, announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021.

A wonderful video of the British actor introducing Cormac to the world at the Cannes Film Festival months before he revealed his cancer diagnosis can be viewed on Twitter.

Twitter user @virginianorange shared the video alongside the caption: ““My son !”

“Tim Roth and Michael Cormac Roth attends the “Bergman Island” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France.”

“My son !” Tim Roth introduced Cormac Roth to the world.

Tim Roth and Michael Cormac Roth attends the "Bergman Island" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France. pic.twitter.com/3PyJbpLqUT — lbelieveinyou (@virginianorange) July 12, 2021

Someone else shared the picture of the father and son alongside the words: “This year’s Cannes Film Festival has ended, but this father-son scene left a lasting impression on me.

“Tim Roth and Cormac Roth just before climbing the stairs

“Wow ‼ ︎ This is the Cannes red carpet, Daddy.”

“Yes Cormac”

…wh-what?”

Tributes pour into social media following the news of his death.

