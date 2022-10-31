By Guest Writer • 31 October 2022 • 11:12

2019 speaker Green Goddess Diana Moran Credit: Facebook

THE Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival returns after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic and will run from November 25 to 27.

This, the eighth festival is an important event not just for the people of Gibraltar but also those living in the Costa del Sol who take advantage of the chance to interact with a number of well-known authors and discover some new literary gems.

The Gibunco Group has sponsored all Literary Festivals since the first one took place in 2013 and following on from past years, the three-day festival will also include a school programme where several the international authors will attend schools around Gibraltar to speak to students about their books.

Packed into the three days will be no less than 19 different authors speaking about a range of different topics and those most readily recognised may be original Through the Keyhole presenter Loyd Grossman, historian Professor Mary Beard, granddaughter of spy Kim, Charlotte Philby, charismatic shadow minister for domestic violence, Jess Philipps, Sunday Times bestselling novelist Philip Gale and Professor Cath Green who was part of the team that developed a covid vaccine.

Visit www.gibraltarliteraryfestival.com for details of all of the speakers, times, venues and costs although sadly one very regular attendee Nicholas Parsons who used to present radio show Just a Minute from Gibraltar each year will be greatly missed as he passed away in 2020.

