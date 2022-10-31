Turkey, Ukraine and UN call Putin’s bluff by approving 16 ships to move along Black Sea grain corridor

By Chris King • 31 October 2022 • 3:10

Image of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Evgenii Sribnyi/Shutterstock.com

Approval has been given by Turkey, Ukraine and the UN for 16 ships to use the Black Sea grain corridor, directly calling Vladimir Putin’s bluff.

Referencing the updated data of the representative office of the world organisation in the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), TASS has reported that 16 ships carrying grain have been approved to move in and out of Ukrainian ports today, Monday, October 31.

The decision was reached between the delegations of the United Nations, Ankara and Kyiv. Of the 16 scheduled vessels, 12 will depart from Ukraine and the other four will arrive along the maritime humanitarian corridor at ports in the country. It was noted that Moscow had been informed of this procedure by the UN.

Following an attack by Ukrainian drones on ships belonging to the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay in Crimea, Russia announced that it was ending its participation in the grain initiative ‘for an indefinite period’.

In turn, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine stated that the movement of 218 ships involved in the grain deal had subsequently been blocked. Western countries, the UN and NATO all called on Russia to return to compliance with the grain deal.

At the same time, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, claimed that it was the Ukrainian authorities who had decided to disrupt the grain deal so that food would be added to the nuclear blackmail of Kyiv, as reported by gazeta.ru.

