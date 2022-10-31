UK considering housing asylum seekers along with other hotel guests

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 October 2022 • 11:39

Sir Roger Gale - Credit RogerGale.com

The UK is said to be considering housing asylum seekers by booking individual rooms in hotels rather than hiring the entire hotel, on Tory MPs criticise their own government’s asylum policies.

Sir Roger Gale, Conservative MP for North Thanet in Kent visited the Kent asylum centre processing centre according to the Guardian on Monday, October 31. Speaking after the visit he said the problems were caused by the Home Secretary’s “car crash” decisions.

The centre he said is overcrowded with some 4,000 asylum seekers now housed in the facility, adding: “There are simply far too many people [at Manston] and this situation should never have been allowed to develop.

“And I’m not sure that it hasn’t almost been developed deliberately.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he elaborated on his criticism saying: “I was told the Home Office was finding it very difficult to secure hotel accommodation.

“I now understand this was a policy issue and that a decision was taken not to book additional hotel space.

“That’s like driving a car down a motorway seeing the motorway clear ahead. Then there’s a car crash and then suddenly there’s a five-mile tailback. The car crash was the decision not to book more hotels space.”

The MP said he was unaware whose decision it was, whether it was the current or the previous incumbent, however, that was clarified by the Government Minister Mark Spencer who acknowledged that current Home Secretayr Sueela Braverman had “put the block” on housing asylum seekers in Manston in hotels.

He said that she had claimed it was because she wanted to “process them quickly.”

Source s within government have also told the main networks that the change in policy also includes putting a stop to block booking hotels, and that consideration was given to making individual bookings.

That change would see asylum seekers joining other paying guests in using the same hotel and facilities.

The comments will put further pressure on the under fire right wing home secretary, with Gale saying: “We need a grown-up solution to what is a very real problem. And it is a problem, there’s no doubt about that.

“People’s lives are being placed in danger, for a start, in crossing the Channel. And the situation is becoming out of control … We’re not going to do it by knee-jerk, dog-whistle politics.”

The comments were made on the same day that over 100 charitable organisations involved in working with and assisting asylum seekers and refugees, to implement changes that provide safe pathways and dignified treatment, whilst at the same time dealing with the trafficking problem.

The news that the UK is considering housing asylum seekers along with other hotel guests, is unlikely to be well received and could well be another of those policies that never sees the light of day.

