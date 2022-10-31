Ukraine hit by ‘about 10’ huge explosions as missile strikes hit Kyiv

By Vickie Scullard • 31 October 2022 • 9:02

Russia begins its attacks on Kyiv on February 24, 2022. Credit: Giovanni Cancemi/Shutterstock.com.

UKRAINE has reportedly been hit by ‘about 10’ huge explosions as missile strikes hit Kyiv.

The Ukrainian capital was hit today, Monday, according to witnesses who claim that explosions could be heard before smoke could be seen rising above the city.

Regional authorities in northern, eastern, and central Ukraine also reported similar attacks, reports the Daily Star.

The Kremlin recently increased missile strikes on its neighbours after blaming them for the explosion which damaged the Crimea bridge.

Kharkiv had been struck by two missiles that targeted “a critical infrastructure facility” confirmed the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, with blasts also reported in Zaporizhzhia and Cherkasy.

The strikes come as the country also deals with limited water and electrical supply, as tensions with Russia continue to escalate.

Olena Halushka, a board member for Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Action Centre, tweeted that part of Kyiv had also suffered an electrical blackout.

Another Monday, another russian attempt to throw us into darkness and cold. In the last hour russia attacked infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia & Cherkasy regions, two latter are partly cut off from electricity. In other cities attacks were stopped by air defense systems pic.twitter.com/spThMmfwUN — Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) October 31, 2022

He went on to tweet: “Another Monday, another Russian attempt to throw us into darkness and cold.

“In the last hour Russia attacked infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia & Cherkasy regions, two latter are partly cut off from electricity.

“In other cities attacks were stopped by air defence systems.”

Air raid alerts have sounded across the country this morning as locals have already reported power shortages, while Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed there is no water supply to parts of the capital.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.