Unions calling off postal workers strike after Royal Mail legal action

“They will not be forced into submission so easily, and we will be reminding the company of their determination at Acas in the coming days.”

The talks resume amid news that the UK government has said it will no longer intervene in the plans by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s to increase his stake in Royal Mail’s parent company International Distributions Services (IDSI.L).

That news saw the share price rise seven per cent in morning trading, although those gains may be short-lived depending on progress in the talks between the CWU and the company.

The Royal Mail has said there is a need to protect the service to customers whilst talks progress resulting in the legal action that led to unions calling off the postal workers strike.

