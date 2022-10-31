Unions calling off postal workers strike after Royal Mail legal action

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 October 2022 • 15:00
Royal Mail postal worker - CREDIT: Royal Mail Group
The union said that it would now be returning to the negotiation table with talks at mediation service ACAS due to begin today. The two sides are said to remain far apart with the company calling for productivity improvements and the acceptance of modernisation, while the union is seeking a pay rise and adjustments to working conditions.
Acting deputy general secretary Andy Furey said that workers are frustrated by the decision to call off the strikes but said there was a need to protect the dispute.
“They will not be forced into submission so easily, and we will be reminding the company of their determination at Acas in the coming days.”
The talks resume amid news that the UK government has said it will no longer intervene in the plans by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s to increase his stake in Royal Mail’s parent company International Distributions Services (IDSI.L).
That news saw the share price rise seven per cent in morning trading, although those gains may be short-lived depending on progress in the talks between the CWU and the company.
The Royal Mail has said there is a need to protect the service to customers whilst talks progress resulting in the legal action that led to unions calling off the postal workers strike.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
