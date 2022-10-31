Valencia cemeteries to be turned into Spain’s largest urban solar park

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 October 2022 • 17:20

Valencia cemetery solar panel representation - Credit GVA

Valencia’s city council is to turn its cemeteries into Spain’s largest urban solar park proving power for up to 1,000 homes.

The council said on Monday, October 31 that some 7,000 panels will be installed across the roofs of all the cemeteries in the city.

The Councillor for Cemeteries, Alejandro Ramon, told ElDiario that the installation was part of the city’s roadmap towards a greener and more self-sustaining environment.

Valencia, which was appointed European Green City for 2024, will begin installing the solar panels in November. The installations will generate around 2,800 megawatts and will be used by the council, but also to help those in dire financial circumstances.

The cost of the initial solar park is said to be around €3 million, with possible further installations on other council property in the near future. The council is due to receive a €600,000 grant from the European Union following its appointment as the bloc’s green city, the expectation being that some of this month will be redirected into further clean energy generation.

The news that Valencia’s cemeteries are to be turned into Spain’s largest urban solar park will be widely welcomed, with residents hoping that the scheme is widened to provide benefit for all residents.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.