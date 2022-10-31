Wagner Group founder Prigozhin calls for investigation into St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov

By Matthew Roscoe • 31 October 2022 • 12:43

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder and financier of the private military Wagner Group, has reportedly asked the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to launch an investigation into St Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov.

Wagner’s Prigozhin, who has heavily criticised the value of certain generals of Russia’s Ministry of Defence, has called for an investigation to be launched into St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov for corruption.

“Today, on 31 October 2022, I, Evgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, sent to the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation a criminal complaint with a request to investigate the possibility that Governor Beglov A.D. set up an organised criminal ring on the territory of St. Petersburg in order to plunder the state budget and enrich the corrupt officials in his entourage,” Prigozhin said via the Telegram channel of the Concord press service.

“The text of the statement will not be made public until the verification is completed. A copy of the statement has been sent to the Governor of St. Petersburg Aleksandr Dmitrievich Beglov.”

The news comes after the Wagner boss recently called for the removal of Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Minister of Defence, which was backed up by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

On Thursday, October 27, Prigozhin blamed Shoigu for the continued failures in Ukraine and was quickly backed up by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov who threw his support fully behind the shadowy Wagner boss.

As noted, the Kremlin hierarchy, which previously looked untouchable, could soon see its resolve tested by Kadyrov and Prigozhin.

In related news, it was reported that the Ukrainian special forces unit Khort had killed the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Wagner mercenary group. Pavlo Pataretsky.

