By Vickie Scullard • 31 October 2022 • 10:50
Woman arrested after daughter, 7, found dead in bed next to her in Gijón. Credit: PP Photos/Shutterstock.com.
National Police detained the woman in Gijón after the agents found the dead youngster in a rental home in the El Llano neighborhood of the Asturian city.
The first investigations suggest that the girl died from ingesting barbiturates.
It is believed that the incident took place shortly before midnight when the police received a call alerting them to the disappearance of both, reports 20minutos.
Officers entered the property to find the mother in bed with her deceased daughter lying in bed next to her.
It is alleged that the woman indicated that she had taken pills before being detained and taken to Jove de Gijón hospital for observation.
Sources consulted have explained that the woman was separated and that two days ago the girl’s father, who lives outside Asturias, had given her the daughter after spending a few days with him.
A journalist of more than 12 years from Manchester, UK, Vickie now lives in Madrid and works as a news writer for the Euro Weekly News.
