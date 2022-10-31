Yellow weather warning issued for the UK on Wednesday

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 31 October 2022 • 12:45

Gale force winds - Credit Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the UK from Wednesday.

Gale forces winds can be expected in the Northwest and heavy rain in southern parts of Scotland, Cumbria and West Wales.

The warning issued on Monday, October 31 suggests that winds could reach 65 mph (105 km/h). That it said, could result in disruption to power services with disruptions expected from as early as 7 am and as late as 6 pm.

The Met Office has also warned of danger for sea going vessels, with large waves and storm surges likely whilst disruptions can also be expected on public transport services.

With strong gusts expected throughout the day, the Met Office said some roads could also become impassable with trees and other debris likely to result in some closures.

Heavy rain is also expected across large parts of the country and particularly Southwest Scotland, Cumbria and West Wales. Localised flooding is expected with some delays to public transport expected.

With a yellow weather warning issued for Wednesday, residents are once again asked to take precaution and to limit travel where possible.

