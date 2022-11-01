At least 14 hurt including 3 children in horror Halloween drive-by shooting in Chicago

By Vickie Scullard • 01 November 2022 • 14:35

At least 15 hurt including 3 children in horror Halloween drive-by shooting in Chicago. Credit: Chicago Police/Facebook.

AT least 14 people, including three children, have been injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago, police say.

The incident happened in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighbourhood on Halloween night, at around 9.30pm local time, and was “over in a matter of seconds”.

According to WLS-TV, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, pictured above, said three victims are children, including a three-year-old, an 11-year-old, and a teenager who is believed to be 13 years old.

The others wounded by gunfire are adults ranging in age from their 30s to their 50s. One person was struck by a car, reports The New Daily.

As well as police, the Chicago Fire Department said it sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene.

A video captured by police surveillance is being reviewed by investigators, but it is reported that there were at least two shooters involved, firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

While no one was killed in the incident, Superintendent Brown said the victims’ conditions range from non-life-threatening injuries to critical.

He said that there were several large groups nearby the scene, which is a popular gathering spot in the neighbourhood.

No one has been arrested, with investigators currently trying to ascertain a motive and get a description of the car and those responsible.