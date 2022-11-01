Now Companies can manage their expenses in real-time with Wallester Business Free Virtual Cards

By EWN • 01 November 2022 • 11:06
Effectively managing cash flow and controlling expenses is often a major concern, particularly for small businesses. In today’s world, it has become equally important for large organizations to not just be cost-effective but also optimize their time. The advancement of technology has given us an opportunity to utilize it to our benefit and enrich ourselves with a seamless experience. The idea of an ideal workplace also includes quick services and using tools that lead to managing finances in an effective and smart way. Such a setup would be convenient not just for employees but even for the people who run them.
One such tool has been launched by Wallester Business – https://business.wallester.com, a one-stop solution to optimize a company’s financial processes. It’s new in the store; virtual and physical cards help control corporate spending; a wishful wish and a boon for all organizations in today’s time. These virtual cards help fight seven key challenges often faced by enterprises, which include transaction monitoring, payment approvals, budget management, and uploading invoices, to name a few. All that companies need is an IBAN account to get a detailed report of their corporate expenses and facilitate corporate purchases. Wallester provides IBAN accounts to their clients, you don’t have to own one.
The main features of Wallester Business: Corporate Card Solution include:
Wallester Business virtual cards operate using a cutting-edge API that helps create and issue an unlimited number of virtual cards within seconds. The facility helps automate payments, making it easier for organizations to focus on other aspects of their business goals. Wallester Business’s Open Banking API allows companies to amend their budgets if required and instantly generate accurate expense forecasts in real-time. The feature also provides immediate notifications on each transaction so that companies stay updated on payments being made every minute.
The new solution from Wallester is fundamentally different from others with the following features:
With the help of Wallester Business virtual and physical corporate cards, companies can help facilitate improved coordination between different departments, leading to an increase in the company’s productivity. Wallester Business is appropriate for any business registered in the European Economic Area. Its system unites the financial processes of all European branches within one company and ensures transparency of internal and international transactions.
There is no set up fee or monthly fee required to be paid in order to access these virtual cards. Companies can integrate this product with any software they desire. They have to pay in EURO and get best exchange rate there is on the market for that time for their currencies. Wallester Business virtual cards can be connected to contactless payment systems, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, and serve as the best option for online media purchasing.
In partnership with
MAKSIM SKRIPNIK – Content, demand gen and SEO professional. Talking about fintech, finance, banking and also spreading the word about Wallester (https://wallester.com/) Get in touch!
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.