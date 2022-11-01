By Vickie Scullard • 01 November 2022 • 19:07

A 28-year-old man dies after being shot five times in Malaga. Credit: Miguel Zagran/Shutterstock.com.

A 28-year-old man has died after receiving five bullet wounds, one of them in the head, according to reports.

The incident happened in the Malaga neighborhood of La Corta, police sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

The events took place on Monday, shortly after 9pm, on Titanes street. The 112 Andalucía Emergency service received several calls alerting of a fight and shots in the area.

Emergency services were called to the scene, as well as local and national police, who found a young man with gunshot wounds at the scene, reports El Correo.

Despite best efforts to transfer him to the Regional Hospital of Malaga, police have confirmed that the wounded man died at the hospital.

The National Police have said that so far there have been no arrests related to the incident and that they are keeping the investigation open in the hope that more facts will come to light.

The Euro Weekly News reported on October 22 that a man was in hospital after being shot in Mijas Costa.

The 21-year-old victim, who has not been named, was reported as being in a paraplegic state after bullets damaged his spinal cord.

The young Spanish man, of Moroccan origin, is believed to have been dining on Saturday, October 22, in a restaurant located in the Doña Lola urbanization, in the area of Calahonda.

The Civil Guard has taken charge of the investigation of the incident, in which, for the moment, no arrests have been made.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.