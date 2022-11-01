BREAKING: Autumn military draft begins in Russia with 120,000 recruits sent to service

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 November 2022 • 16:20

BREAKING: Autumn military draft begins in Russia with 120,000 recruits sent to military service. Image: Sergey Rusanov/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to the Russian military on Tuesday, November 1, one hundred and twenty thousand recruits will be sent to military service (one year) during the autumn draft, which begins in Russia.

As previously noted, the autumn military draft in Russia would normally begin on October 1, but this year it was postponed to November 1 because of partial draft announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian General Staff said that conscripts of the autumn conscription will not be sent to Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions. According to the military, conscripts will not be deployed in the military operation in Ukraine.

“Citizens called up for military service will not be sent to military units on the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and will not be involved in a special military operation in Ukraine,” the head of the Russian General Staff’s main organisational and mobilisation department, Yevgeny Burdinsky, said.

“The autumn conscription will not take place only in 24 municipalities of five subjects of the Russian Federation. These are the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Trans-Baikal, Kamchatka and Khabarovsk territories, as well as the Chukotka Autonomous District, where conscription is only held in spring. This is primarily due to the physical and geographical conditions of these regions.”

He added: “As far as conscripts whose term of service has expired, their dismissal started in October. As of October 31, 19.5 thousand people were discharged from the Armed Forces and sent to their places of residence.”

