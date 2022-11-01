BREAKING: WHO says monkeypox still international health emergency Close
By Chris King • 01 November 2022 • 19:40

Active shooter in elevated position wounds two police officers in Newark, New Jersey

Police in Newark, New Jersey are dealing with an active sniper who is allegedly firing a rifle at cops from a rooftop, injuring two officers.

 

Police in Newark, New Jersey, are this afternoon, Tuesday, November 1, dealing with an active sniper. The gunman is said to be armed with a rifle and is located in an elevated position on a rooftop. It is reported that the police were in the process of executing an arrest warrant for the suspected shooter.

He has reportedly already shot two cops who have subsequently been transferred to a hospital. A SWAT unit and helicopter have reportedly been deployed to the scene, believed to be at Van Velsor Pl & Chancellor Avenue.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

