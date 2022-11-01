By Chris King • 01 November 2022 • 19:40

Active shooter in elevated position wounds two police officers in Newark, New Jersey

Police in Newark, New Jersey are dealing with an active sniper who is allegedly firing a rifle at cops from a rooftop, injuring two officers.

Police in Newark, New Jersey, are this afternoon, Tuesday, November 1, dealing with an active sniper. The gunman is said to be armed with a rifle and is located in an elevated position on a rooftop. It is reported that the police were in the process of executing an arrest warrant for the suspected shooter.

He has reportedly already shot two cops who have subsequently been transferred to a hospital. A SWAT unit and helicopter have reportedly been deployed to the scene, believed to be at Van Velsor Pl & Chancellor Avenue.

🚨#BREAKING: Reports that a shooter in an elevated position, has shot 2 police officers in #Newark, New Jersey. Shooter is reportedly using a rifle and is actively shooting at PD. pic.twitter.com/H6C2xRsJkS — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) November 1, 2022

#Update: Just in – Video reportedly of the 2 police officers who were shot being transported to the hospital, after a rooftop shooter with a rifle shot the 2 police officers in #Newark, New Jersey in the #US. pic.twitter.com/VDhLkHWCkX — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) November 1, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

