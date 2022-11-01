By Chris King • 01 November 2022 • 19:40
Active shooter in elevated position wounds two police officers in Newark, New Jersey
Police in Newark, New Jersey, are this afternoon, Tuesday, November 1, dealing with an active sniper. The gunman is said to be armed with a rifle and is located in an elevated position on a rooftop. It is reported that the police were in the process of executing an arrest warrant for the suspected shooter.
He has reportedly already shot two cops who have subsequently been transferred to a hospital. A SWAT unit and helicopter have reportedly been deployed to the scene, believed to be at Van Velsor Pl & Chancellor Avenue.
🚨#BREAKING: Reports that a shooter in an elevated position, has shot 2 police officers in #Newark, New Jersey. Shooter is reportedly using a rifle and is actively shooting at PD. pic.twitter.com/H6C2xRsJkS
— Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) November 1, 2022
#Update: Just in – Video reportedly of the 2 police officers who were shot being transported to the hospital, after a rooftop shooter with a rifle shot the 2 police officers in #Newark, New Jersey in the #US. pic.twitter.com/VDhLkHWCkX
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) November 1, 2022
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
