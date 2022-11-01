By Chris King • 01 November 2022 • 19:05

Middle East and US on high alert after intelligence claims Iran will attack Saudi Arabia

Intelligence reports have suggested that Iran is poised to attack Saudi Arabia in order to distract attention from ongoing protests in the republic.

Intelligence reports in the Middle East today, Tuesday, November 1, have led to military alert levels being raised in several countries. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Washington was warned by Saudi intelligence about a possible imminent attack by the Republic of Iram against targets in Saudi Arabia and Erbil in Iraq.

As a result, Saudi Arabia and Iraq have placed their respective militaries on high alert. It is believed that the same levels of alert have been made in Syria and Kuwait. An attack by Iran would be seen as a distraction to take the world’s attention off the ongoing anti-government protests that have swept the country recently.

According to the WSJ, a National Security Council spokesperson said: “We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis. We will not hesitate to act in the defence of our interests and partners in the region”.

Tehran has continually accused Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the United States of being behind the protests in Iran.

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami warned Saudi Arabia publicly last month. He was unhappy with the coverage being given to the protests by Farsi-language satellite news channels. One of those channels is the London-based Iran International.

Speaking with the press during military drills in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, he said: “This is our last warning because you are interfering in our internal affairs through these media. You are involved in this matter and know that you are vulnerable”.

Iraq has already been targeted many times since late September. Dozens of ballistic missiles and armed drones have been fired in the direction of the city of Erbil, home to American military bases. Kurdish separatist groups in the northern region have been blamed by Iranian officials for helping to instigate the demonstrations in Tehran.

