Can Dogeliens attain the market value of Avalanche and Huobi Token?

By EWN • 01 November 2022 • 11:00

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new cryptocurrency looking to achieve big things in the crypto market. It plans to invade the metaverse with the hope of providing educational content that will help users understand the crypto world.

However, can it attain the market value of top achievers like Avalanche (AVAX) and Huobi Token (HT)? Continue reading to find out.

Dogeliens — High ambitions to break into the top

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new meme coin with a unique use case. As a new cryptocurrency, it aims to join the ranks of successful cryptocurrencies in the market.

Dogeliens (DOGET) plans to prove that meme coins can be used to perform real-world activities, such as payments. Therefore, it can be used for staking, earning rewards, minting NFTs, contributing to liquidity pools, and more.

Furthermore, Dogeliens (DOGET) supports its own online academy, the University of Barkington—an educational hub where users can learn and earn.

Teachers are encouraged to monetize their skills and content, while students can learn all about cryptocurrency, decentralized finance, and blockchain technology.

Dogeliens (DOGET) also operates a deflationary measure using periodic token burns. This feature would bring scarcity to its token supply and ensure it retains value in the cryptocurrency market.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is owned by its community and has various benefits in store for its members, including discounts and NFTs. Joining its pre-sale also provides early access to its community.

Huobi Token — Ecologically Rewarding

Huobi Token (HT) is the native token of the crypto exchange platform, Huobi Global. The platform seeks to create a global “internet of value” (IoV) service where value, such as information, can be exchanged to benefit users.

Huobi Global also hopes to improve blockchain technology in order to integrate it with more industries. This has driven the company to develop innovative technology that provides efficiency and security to users and industries globally.

The Huobi Token (HT) is an ERC-20 token with a total token supply of 500 million. It operates within the Huobi ecosystem and performs various core functions.

Huobi Token (HT) holders enjoy the benefits of the whole Huobi ecosystem, including sub-token rewards, fee discounts, and ecological trading zones.

The deflationary feature of the Huobi Token (HT) also helps sustain its market value. At the time of writing, the token ranks 41 on CoinMarketCap.

Avalanche — Cheap, Fast, And Eco-Friendly

Avalanche’s smart contracts also use Ethereum’s innovative Solidity programming language. Therefore, it supports Ethereum-based applications like Aave (AAVE) and Curve (CRV).

The native cryptocurrency, AVAX, facilitates gas fees, transactions, high-yield staking, and governance on the Avalanche network. AVAX also supports the distribution of system rewards like rewards for node operators and stakers.

Avalanche (AVAX) launched a scaling solution called Subnets. This system equips developers with niche tools to build their own dApps and blockchains seamlessly.

Those interested in Avalanche’s DeFi programs or its dApps may want to hold AVAX to participate in these projects.

Dogeliens (DOGET) has long-term plans to help achieve its high ambition. Its focus on the metaverse and self-sustaining features could help it attain high market value like Avalanche (AVAX) and Huobi Token (HT).

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido