Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov hosts meeting between Russia and Iran in Grozny

By Chris King • 01 November 2022 • 21:22

Image of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Credit: Zaid Saadallah/Shutterstock.com

An important meeting in the city of Grozny between Russia and Iran was hosted by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

A meeting took place in the Chechen capital city of Grozny today, Tuesday, November 1. It was attended by delegates from Russia and the Republic of Iran and was hosted by Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya.

Posting on his Telegram channel, Kadyrov praised the successful outcome of the negotiations that took place between the two countries. Alexander Novak, the Deputy Prime Minister, headed the Russian delegation, while Javad Ouji, the Minister for Oil, led the group of officials from Iran.



Kadyrov reported: “An important state event took place in Grozny, aimed at strengthening friendly, business and mutually beneficial relations between Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Today the Chechen Republic has become a kind of a bridge linking Russia and Iran by providing platforms for the work of delegations in Grozny”.

“The outcome of the 16th plenary meeting of the Russia-Iran Standing Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was the signing of documents on cooperation in various spheres by the parties”.

“The agreements and understandings reached would be fruitful for the long-term relations between the two countries. The Russian side led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has been making great efforts in this direction”.

“In the eight months of this year, trade turnover between Russia and Iran has grown by 36.4 per cent and is now approaching $4 billion. And this is far from the limit. At the end of the meeting, I had the pleasure of chatting with Alexander Novak and the head of the Iranian delegation, Javad Ouji, at the dinner table”.

“I was pleased to hear warm words from our Iranian friends about the beauty of Grozny and the kind and hospitable Chechen people. I am very glad that they liked it. For my part, I thanked the foreign delegation for coming to the Chechen Republic”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.