By Matthew Roscoe • 01 November 2022 • 10:03

CSTO Collective Security Council should not be used for domestic political problems says Belarus' Lukashenko. Image: Fly Of Swallow Studio/Shutterstock.com

BELARUS President Aleksandr Lukashenko has urged that the CSTO Collective Security Council not be used for domestic political problems, as reported on Tuesday, November 1.

Belarus, who recently urged the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to expand its cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Collective Security Council (CSTO), said that the CSTO members should not use the organisation to solve domestic political problems.

“If someone does not want to work, God be with him,” he said at a meeting in Minsk with the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zasem.

“But we have to work with those who want to work in the CSTO and hammer once and for all this reinforced concrete stake or pole, around which we will all twist and turn and show the whole world that there is such a military and political organisation.”

He added: “This is the position of Belarus. We are in favour of it. But without any games and using the CSTO in the solution of some internal political problems. Everyone has them, but our CSTO was not created for this purpose.”

At the meeting, Lukashenko and Zasem discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“This conflict must be ended. God forbid we should stir up a conflict on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border. This is also unacceptable. It must come to an end. It is not the case that we cannot end these conflicts within the CSTO. We should very seriously discuss these issues at the next session of the CSTO,” the Belarusian President said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.