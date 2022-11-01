Discover Europe’s Most Picturesque Hotels

By EWN • 01 November 2022 • 13:27

There is something about hotels with a view that just makes them so much more special than the rest. Maybe it’s because they offer a glimpse into another world, or maybe it’s because they make you feel as if you’re on top of the world. No matter what the reason may be, one thing is for sure: there are a lot of picturesque hotels in Europe! So whether you’re looking to explore Italy, Switzerland, or even Iceland, be sure to check out these amazing hotels!

JW Marriott Hotel in Frankfurt, Germany

Let’s start in Frankfurt, Germany. Frankfurt is slowly but steadily becoming a skyscraper capital of Europe, with new high rise building constantly growing up within the city center. This German city has a lot to offer in terms of culture and nightlife, but it’s also home to the JW Marriott Hotel. This hotel is located on the top floors of The Marienhof, one of Frankfurt’s most iconic buildings. And because of its location, the hotel offers some of the best views of the cityscape! If you’re looking to get a birds eye view of Frankfurt, the JW Marriott is the perfect hotel for you.

Hassler Roma in Rome, Italy

If you’re looking for a breathtaking view of one of Europe’s most iconic cities, look no further than Hassler Roma. This 5-star hotel is located in the heart of Rome, the city like no other. The city is teeming with history and culture, and Hassler Roma offers some of the best views of it all. From its rooftop terrace, you can see sights like the Spanish Steps, the Pantheon, and even St. Peter’s Basilica in the distance. And if that doesn’t take your breath away, we don’t know what will!

Hotel Bellerive in Zermatt, Switzerland

If you’re looking for a truly unique experience, look no further than Zermatt, Switzerland. This car free city is located at the base of the Matterhorn, one of the most iconic mountains in all of Europe. And because of its location, there are some truly stunning views to be had. And what better place to enjoy those views than from your hotel room? The Hotel Bellerive offers some of the most incredible views of the Matterhorn, and it’s the perfect place to stay if you want to be surrounded by natural beauty.

Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard in London, United Kingdom

London is one of the most popular cities in Europe, and it’s easy to see why. This historic city is home to some of the most iconic landmarks in the world, and it’s also a hub for fashion, art, and nightlife. For many years, London was also home to highest building in European Union, The Shard. And while it’s not the tallest building in Europe, it’s still one of the most impressive. But mainly, home of of the most wonderful hotel with view in London – The Shangri-La Hotel which is located on floors 34 to 52 of the building, and it offers some of the most incredible views of London. From your room, you can see sights like Big Ben or Tower Bridge. Simply the whole city!

Umi Hotel in Eyvindarhólar, Island

Sometimes, all you want to see is nothing. And we don’t mean that in a bad way. We’re talking about the Umi Hotel in Iceland, which is located in the middle of nowhere. And while that might not sound like the ideal location for a hotel, it actually is. This hotel is situated in Eyvindarhólar, and from its rooms and terraces, you can enjoy stunning views of the surrounding nature. If you’re looking for a place to get away from it all, you will love it.

Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel in Paris, France

Paris is the city of love, and it’s also home to some of the most beautiful sights and world famous cuisine. So it’s no surprise that it would also be home to one of the most beautiful hotels in Europe. The Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel is located on the Left Bank of the Seine, and it offers stunning views of the Eiffel Tower. If you’re looking for a romantic getaway, this is the perfect place for you. Your second half will definitely never forget this euro weekend.

Dancing House Hotel in Prague, Czech Republic

Prague is a truly magical city, and it’s one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe. And while there are a lot of reasons to visit Prague, one of the best is its architecture. The city is home to some of the most incredible buildings in the world, and one of those is the Dancing House. This building was designed by Frank Gehry, and it’s truly a work of art. But it’s not just a pretty face, as the Dancing House is also home to the 4-star Dancing House Hotel. And from this hotel, you can enjoy stunning views of Prague and its landmarks.

Grand Hotel Kempinski High Tatras in Strbske Pleso, Slovakia

If you’re looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, look no further than Strbske Pleso in the Slovakian High Tatras. This small town is home to the Grand Hotel Kempinski High Tatras, and it’s the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the most incredible views in all of Europe. From the hotel, you can see the stunning mountains and valleys of the High Tatras, and it’s truly a sight to behold. If you’re looking for a peaceful and unique escape, this is the perfect place for you.

La Minervetta in Naples, Italy

Naples is a city that’s rich in history and culture, and it’s also home to some of the most incredible views for the fans of Volcanoes. The city is situated on the coast of southern Italy, and it offers stunning views of Mount Vesuvius. And if you want to enjoy those views from your hotel room, look no further than La Minervetta. This hotel is located close to the historic center of Naples, and from its terraces and some of the rooms, you can enjoy truly breathtaking views of the volcano.

Glencoe House in Glencoe, United Kingdom

If you’re looking for a hotel with some of the most incredible nature views in Europe and in safe distance from hustle of city, look no further than Glencoe House in Scotland. This luxurious hotel is situated in the stunning Glencoe valley, and from its rooms and terraces, you can enjoy stunning views of the mountains and the loch. If you’re looking for a place to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature, this is the perfect place for you.

Sponsored