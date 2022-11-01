Facts about Rocketize: An emerging Memecoin like Floki Inu with Dominance like Gate Token

By EWN • 01 November 2022 • 11:15

Rocketize is an open-source community project built on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). The project has no developer wallet, and the team did not assign any tokens for itself. Only its community and crypto exchanges that list the Rocketize memecoin, JATO, will own it.

Therefore, Rocketize depends on its community, “the Atomic Nation,” to achieve its objectives. Traders who buy and sell Rocketize tokens will pay a 2% tax on their trade amount. While wallet holders own 75% of this tax, the remaining 25% goes into a dead wallet, making Rocketize a deflationary memecoin.

Rocketize intends to burn 50% of JATO’s 1 trillion supply to boost its deflationary measure further. This will happen when Rocketize launches JATO before the end of 2022.

The team of developers that created Rocketize received monetary reimbursement for their efforts. So, no sizeable amount of JATO tokens were allocated to these individuals. By doing that, there would be no event of a massive sell-off if some of the developers abandoned Rocketize.

Due to the deflationary system of JATO tokens, early investors have the most advantage because they will constantly receive a share of JATO taxes.

The brand and its community will promote the Rocketize token on social media to increase demand. Moreover, there are plans to widen Rocketize products by building DeFi bridges that link Rocketize with other blockchain networks.

The Rocketize team has also proposed to create a decentralized lending platform where borrowers can use JATO as collateral for loans, and lenders receive up to 13% interest for staking JATO.

Rocketize vs. Floki Inu

Floki Inu operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum networks. Thus, users can swap the multi-chain asset on the ETH-BSC bridge using atomic swaps.

Floki Inu charges a 3% tax when traders buy or sell the FLOKI token. However, this tax doesn’t apply when swapping FLOKI between Ethereum and BSC.

Although Elon Musk inspired its birth, Floki Inu is more than a meme token. The project delved into the metaverse through the play-to-earn game Valhalla.

This game rewards players with FLOKI tokens for actively playing the game. In addition, FLOKI functions as an in-game currency that players can use to buy virtual assets within the game.

Floki Inu uses smart contracts to integrate price feeds from Chainlink into its network. Connecting with an oracle allows Floki Inu to effectively offer decentralized finance services like liquidity farming, crypto lending, borrowing, and staking Floki Inu tokens to receive rewards.

Rocketize vs. Gate token

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges. It offers various trading products, including Spot, Futures, and Margin trading. Gate.io might not be a suitable exchange for inexperienced traders due to its scattered interface.

Regardless of its complicated interface, the exchange has lots of features. Traders can assess over 180 cryptocurrencies and 400 trading pairs. Also, the trading fees of Gate.io is relatively low, starting from 0.2% of the total order amount.

Regarding security, Coupon Equivalent Rating (CER) considers Gate.io as one of the most secure exchanges. Earlier, the exchange suffered a cyber-attack where the hacker stole about 7000 BTC. Since then, Gate.io has taken security as a priority.

Recently, Gate Technology Inc raised over $60 million in funding. It also plans to launch an IEO platform, Gate.io startup, a decentralized exchange.

How to buy JATO

Login to the Rocketize presale website by clicking here. Input the required details Select the cryptocurrency you want to use to make a purchase (e.g., BTC, ETH, DOGE, BNB, LTC, etc.) Enter the number of tokens you want to buy. Proceed to register your account, deposit crypto and buy JATO.

Remember, when you buy the token within the first 30 minutes of registration, Rocketize will reward you with a 60% bonus on your purchase amount.

Conclusion

Rocketize is preparing to launch to the moon. Investors have the opportunity to join the flight by partaking in the ongoing presale.

Presale: https://rocketize.io/buy

Website: http://rocketize.io

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

