WATCH: Google unveils cybersecurity centre in Andalucia’s Malaga ahead of 2023 open

A VIDEO released ahead of Google’s cybersecurity centre opening in Malaga next year has caused some excitement in Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The technology giant’s new Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) will open in Malaga (Andalucia) next year and the multinational company is hoping it will become a benchmark throughout Europe.

The company’s President of Global Affairs, Kent Walker, shared a video unveiling some details of these facilities, which will be a key global hub for the group’s cyber defence strategy.

“This is going to change the rules of the game: In 2023, Malaga will become our new Google Security Engineering Center, a global centre for cybersecurity and malware research,” he said.

The video added: “In 2023 we are going to take the next step of a journey that began with a vision and that moves our lives with new ways of connecting people around the world, of bringing culture to life. In Malaga, we will create a new centre to strengthen online security around the world helping to achieve a better and safer internet.”

Back in 2021, Google announced that it intends to invest more than £470m ($650m) over five years in Spain, including the installation of the GSEC, in an old military government building with 2,500m2 of space, located on the Paseo de la Farola in Malaga.

Speaking at the recent Google Cybersecurity Summit event in Madrid, Walker said that “this centre in Malaga will be essential for establishing local and regional associations in cybersecurity in the coming years.”

He noted that the project was based on the Malaga-based startup VirusTotal.

“Since we acquired VirusTotal in 2012, this company has grown from a modest startup to the world’s leading malware scanner and repository. Many call it ‘the Google of cybersecurity tools.’ new samples it receives every day,” he said.

He added: “We must forget about isolated approaches and move towards an innovation ecosystem in which security experts can share information about threats, develop better practices and adopt new technologies.”

