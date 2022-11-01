By Matthew Roscoe • 01 November 2022 • 10:52

Tributes flood social media following death of Green Party pioneer and MEP Keith Taylor. Image: Netpol/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Tuesday, November 1 after the news that former Green Party MEP Keith Taylor has died.

Former Brighton councillor, MEP and Green Party pioneer Keith Taylor has passed away at the age of 69.

The news of his death was shared by former Green Party MEP for London, Jean Lambert, who wrote on social media: “Heartbroken to hear of the death of my friend and former MEP colleague #KeithTaylor.

“Passionate about making the world a better place. Always good company. Deepest sympathy to his family.”

No cause of death has been announced.

Keith Taylor was a Green Party politician who was MEP for South East England and was the Party’s animal rights spokesperson until his retirement in 2019.

The senior Green politician was formerly one of the two Principal Speakers of the party from August 2004 to November 2006.

MEP Caroline Lucas said: “So incredibly sad to hear of death of #KeithTaylor – @TheGreenParty pioneer, former #Brighton councillor, MEP & friend. Passionate about building a better world, worked so hard to secure first MP seat, infectious sense of humour. I owe him so much. Deepest sympathy to his family.”

Adrian Ramsay said: “Incredibly sad news that Keith Taylor has passed away. Keith made a huge impact for @TheGreenParty, serving as Principal Speaker, MEP & a leading Green in Brighton. Always compassionate, he had a great talent for taking our message to the public. My thoughts are with his family.”

The Network for Police Monitoring (Netpol) said: “Deeply saddened to hear of the death of former Green Party MEP Keith Taylor. We worked closely with Keith for years to push for a review of policing tactics at anti-fracking protests and he helped us launch our 2017 report at the gates of Cuadrilla’s site on Preston New Road.”

Councillor Cameron Palin said: “Utterly shocked and saddened by the news that we have lost the formidable #KeithTaylor! Keith was a selfless champion for our party, not only in Brighton but across Europe. To meet Keith just the few times I did makes me feel truly honoured. Rest in peace 🤍”

Adam McGibbon said: “I’m so sorry to hear of the death of long-time Green Party stalwart, councillor & MEP Keith Taylor – a lovely man. Thinking of Liz and family today.”

“Very sad to hear #KeithTaylor has died😢 One of the first @BHGreens cllrs (& convenor of @BrightonHoveCC @BHGreenCllrs), pioneering parliamentary candidate & then @TheGreenParty #MEP keithtaylormep.org.uk. But also a warm & lovely person. Condolences to his family & friends,” wrote Mark Strong on Twitter.

Marjory Bisset wrote: “I’m much saddened to hear the sad news of the death of #KeithTaylor, MEP for the South East after #CarolineLucas was elected to the UK parliament. A great character. He supported my campaign for #ShinfieldSouth in person. @reading_greens.”

