Here’s why Big Eyes Coin will provide 10x returns, while Solana and wrapped Bitcoin will sink

In 2022, it’s predicted that cryptocurrencies will explode in popularity while businesses try to adapt to the new changes in payment methods. Bitcoin (BTC) will continue leading the cryptocurrencies by a wide margin. Still, other names like Solana (SOL) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) are also likely to become famous. The popularity of cryptocurrencies has recently risen tremendously, with the average user spending more on these currencies for their merchandise and goods.

In addition, new cryptocurrencies are making their way to the crypto market by offering new features and utilities in the crypto space. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency still in the presale stage and has massive potential to lead the crypto market. It might be the next prominent cryptocurrency that will change the DeFi and NFT ecosystem.

Big Eyes Coin: A Community-Driven Meme Token

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-oriented project with the ultimate goal of shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and protecting an essential part of the world’s ecosystem. This protocol focuses on giving more by building a blockchain ecosystem that self-propagates for hyper-growth using NFTs to offer access to more content and events, making blockchain ships worth boarding.

It is more than a meme coin and would have both digital and physical merch. Beautiful cutest eyes NFT contest, an available exchange platform after launch, low gas fees, and no buying or selling taxes.

Big Eyes Coin is building a charge-free framework. Only charges will be in the NFT marketplace. After an NFT is resold, 1% will go to charity, 4% to the original owner, and 5% to holders. This platform has high ambitions: and aims to breach the top ten rankings for NFTs in the entire cryptocurrency space.

Its meme coin narrative would invite cat lovers across the internet. Its team has plans to maximize growth within a short period and has a clear roadmap for how it would do this.

Solana: Lightening Fast

A software engineer named Anatoly Yakovenko 2017 with a background at Dropbox founded Solana (SOL), an open-source project with a mission to support all high-growth and high-frequency decentralized applications (dApps) and democratise the world’s financial systems.

This platform offers scalability to the Web3 platform and can support over 50,000 transactions per second. It employs a novel hybrid consensus model that combines the Proof-of-History (PoH) method with a lightning-fast synchronisation engine, a kind of Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

Its third-generation architecture is intended to simplify the construction of smart contracts and decentralied applications (dApps). Solana (SOL) is also compatible with several decentralised finance (Defi) systems and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin: Tokenising Bitcoin

First released in May 2019 and developed by Kyber Network, Wrapped BTC represents one of many potential ways that the crypto world can move away from the struggle with scalability. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a cryptocurrency that aims to tokenize Bitcoin and make it part of the Ethereum blockchain.

As a result, security can be maintained while drastically increasing Bitcoin’s market cap. This will not only allow for quicker transfers and lower fees but could also lead to an increase or decrease in the value of BTC, as it is integrated with Ethereum (ETH).

Final Thoughts

Big Eyes Coin is in the sixth presale stage and has immense potential to reach the top 10 cryptocurrency list. DeFi and NFT features make it unique from other meme cryptocurrencies. It is expected to give better profits than its competitors.

Solana and Wrapped Bitcoin are new cryptocurrencies in the market. They might face scalability issues in the future due to high competition in the crypto market. In that case, Big Eyes Coin has raised more than $9 million in the presale stage, and experts believe it will go up to $50 million in the future.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

