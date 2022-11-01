By Vickie Scullard • 01 November 2022 • 18:36

Investigation launched after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Seville. Credit: Darko Cacic/Shutterstock.com.

AN investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old was found stabbed to death in Seville.

The young male was found in Palomares del Río, according to EFE sources from the Civil Guard and the City Council, which has decreed three days of official mourning.

They say that shortly before 4am a person called 112 to report an incident on Federico Moreno Torroba street, at number 13, where a young man lying on the ground and apparently unconscious.

Officers from the Civil Guard and emergency services attended the scene where they verified that the male had died.

The teenager has been named locally as Jesús R, a resident of the same street, according to neighbours who knew him. However, they have not given any more information about events that led up to his death, reports El Correo.

His body was recovered at 7am and taken to the headquarters of the Institute of Legal Medicine in Seville, where an autopsy will be performed.

No arrests have been made in the investigation, which is being coordinated by the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Mairena del Aljarafe.

The mayor of the municipality, Manuel Benjumea, explained to journalists that the mourning will affect the entire town, with all flags flying at half mast, and all official acts suspended until Friday.

He confirmed that Wednesday at 12 noon a minute’s silence has been called before the Town Hall, in solidarity with the family of the victim of the crime, to which all members of the local community are invited.

