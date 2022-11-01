Man armed with axe arrested after entering Santander hospital looking for surgeon who operated on him

By Chris King • 01 November 2022 • 4:23

Image of Marques de Valdecilla University Hospital in Santander. Credit: Google maps - José “Area 3 Inmobiliaria” Moll

A man armed with an axe entered a hospital in Santander in search of a surgeon who had performed an operation on him.

A 46-year-old man armed with an axe was arrested by the National Police in the Marques de Valdecilla University Hospital in Santander on Monday, October 31. The detainee had allegedly gone to the medical facility in search of a surgeon who had previously operated on him.

According to police sources of EFE, the incident occurred at around 10:30am. An alert was received by the National Police informing them that a male armed with an axe had entered the hospital looking for the doctor. His appearance obviously caused a lot of worry among the staff at the facility.

The man was said to be showing clear signs of nervousness when he entered and apparently made no attempt to conceal his intentions. Security guards on duty in the hospital managed to overpower and disarm the man. He was subsequently detained and taken into custody when the police arrived on the scene, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

