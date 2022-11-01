Man armed with axe arrested after entering Santander hospital looking for surgeon who operated on him

By Chris King • 01 November 2022 • 4:23
Image of Marques de Valdecilla University Hospital in Santander.
Credit: Google maps - José “Area 3 Inmobiliaria” Moll
A 46-year-old man armed with an axe was arrested by the National Police in the Marques de Valdecilla University Hospital in Santander on Monday, October 31. The detainee had allegedly gone to the medical facility in search of a surgeon who had previously operated on him.
According to police sources of EFE, the incident occurred at around 10:30am. An alert was received by the National Police informing them that a male armed with an axe had entered the hospital looking for the doctor. His appearance obviously caused a lot of worry among the staff at the facility.
The man was said to be showing clear signs of nervousness when he entered and apparently made no attempt to conceal his intentions. Security guards on duty in the hospital managed to overpower and disarm the man. He was subsequently detained and taken into custody when the police arrived on the scene, as reported by larazon.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.