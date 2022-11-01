One of Sweden’s most wanted drug traffickers arrested in Torremolinos, Costa Del Sol

By Vickie Scullard • 01 November 2022 • 14:07

One of Sweden's most wanted drug traffickers arrested in Torremolinos.

POLICE have arrested one of Sweden’s most wanted drug traffickers after being found in Torremolinos, Costa Del Sol.

Officers from the National Police have arrested a 25-year-old fugitive, who was included in the Enfast network (European Network of Active Fugitive Search Teams) as one of the most wanted by the Swedish authorities.

He was detained on the afternoon of October 26, with his arrest being considered of the utmost importance.

The man was the subject of an active European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by the Swedish authorities for drug trafficking, reports AZ Costa Del Sol.

The Provincial Police Station said in a statement, through the Enfast channel, that the National Police knew of the alleged whereabouts of the fugitive, and the vicinity of the house where he resided.

Officers arrested the man and transferred him to police headquarters after verifying his identity and the validity of the European arrest and surrender warrant.

The man has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction number 5 of the Audiencia Nacional.

His mobile phone was also seized as evidence.

This comes one week after a 30-year-old British fugitive, arrested in the Malaga city of Marbella, was revealed to be on the UK’s list of ‘most-wanted’ criminals.

Dean Garforth was detained in the Costa del Sol city of Marbella after an International Arrest Order was issued in his name by the British authorities for the crimes of drug and arms trafficking.

According to the British National Crime Agency (NCA), the 30-year -old Brit is linked to a powerful organisation dedicated to supplying significant quantities of cocaine and marijuana in the northwest of England.

