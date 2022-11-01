On Saturday 29, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the Kyiv regime, with the participation of British specialists, carried out a terrorist attack in Sevastopol against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships involved in ensuring the security of the grain corridor.

Kyiv deployed nine drones and seven autonomous maritime drones. All of them were destroyed. Later, the military department said that Russia was suspending its participation in the grain initiative after the terrorist attack in Sevastopol.

After the Ukrainian terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, Putin announced a massive strike with long-range precision weapons on military command, energy and communications facilities in Ukraine.

According to Putin, the Ukrainian authorities have long been using terrorist methods, including an attempt to undermine one of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline sections. He also accused them of attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant.

At the time, the President of the Russian Federation warned Kyiv about harsh responses to such actions, as reported by TASS.ru.