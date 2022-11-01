Russia insists it will take measures to control ships moving grain in the Black Sea

By Chris King • 01 November 2022 • 0:41

Image of a field full of grain. Credit: maradon 333/Shutterstock.com

An official informed the UN Security Council that t he Russian Federation will be forced to take its own measures to control ships found moving grain in the Black Sea corridor.

At a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, October 31, Vasily Nebenzya, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the world organisation stated that Russia will be forced to take its own measures to control ships missed without its approval in the Black Sea grain corridor.

“Given the existing facts of abuse of the humanitarian corridor and, in general, the fact that the Black Sea remains a war zone, we cannot allow the passage of ships without our inspection”, he said, as reported by TASS.

“We will be forced to take independent measures to control dry cargo ships that have passed through the Joint Coordination Center without our approval”, added the official.

Nebenzya stressed that Russia insisted that the agreements on the export of grain through the Black Sea should not be implemented without its participation.

“We proceed from the fact that the Black Sea Initiative concluded between Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine, assured by the UN on July 22, should not be carried out without us. The decisions and measures taken without our participation do not oblige us to anything”, he pointed out.

“The use of the humanitarian corridor for military purposes during Ukraine’s attack on the Sevastopol raid puts an end to the humanitarian dimension of the agreements on grain”, Nebenzya concluded.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.