UPDATE: Kremlin claims to have proof UK behind Nord Stream pipeline explosions

01 November 2022

Damaged Nord Stream pipeline. Credit: [email protected]

13:49 (November 1) – The Kremlin has claimed that its intelligence agencies have proof of Britain’s involvement in attacks on the Black Sea Fleet and the Nord Stream pipeline.

Russian news agency Kommersant reported on Tuesday, November 1 that Russian special services have evidence that incriminate the UK in the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline. The Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said: “Our special services have data, and we proceed from this information, which indicate that the leadership and coordination of the operation to attack the Sevastopol Bay was carried out by British military consultants.” He added: “There is also evidence that Britain is involved in sabotage, and speaking in Russian, a terrorist act against vital international energy infrastructure. ” Bemoaning “the silence of European capitals” he said that “Such actions cannot be left just like that. Of course, we will think about further steps, of course.” The Russian Defence Ministry believes that the UK was behind the attack on the Black Sea Fleet, claiming that vessels involved in protecting the “grain corridor” had been attacked. That they say is the reason for the suspension of the grain deal. Kommersant also reported that the founder of file sharing sites Megaupload and Mega Kim Dotcom on Twitter had alleged the UK sabotaged the gas pipelines. The also claim that former British Prime Minister Liz Truss sent an “It’s done” message to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. These are said to be some of the leads that the Russian Foreign Ministry is following up in establishing whether the UK were behind the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines.

14:23 (October 29) – Russia has blamed the UK who it says was behind the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

A statement by the Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday, October 29 said that: “According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 of this year.”

In making the claim Moscow offered no evidence for their claims which saw four powerful explosions rupture the pipeline.

The destruction of the pipeline, which is being investigated by German, Danish and Swedish authorities, pushed gas prices higher benefitting Russian suppliers.

Despite the investigations no one is any wiser as to who damaged the pipeline although it is said that I would most likely be a national player as few have the ability to inflict such damage.

Although accusations have not been levelled at Russia, many believe that they are indeed behind the sabotage of the lines. Certainly they had the most to gain from their destruction.

Former senior Royal Navy officer Rear Admiral Chris Parry told Sky News “It’s a straight lie.

“It’s a straight lie and we all know the Russians did it.

“You always have to be suspicious of what the Russian Defence Ministry says – it’s hardly the Ministry of Truth.

“Russian propaganda right now always accuses everybody else of doing what they in fact have done.

“There’s no capability for the Royal Navy or anybody in the UK offshore industry to be able to blow up those pipelines.”

The claims by Russia that the UK is behind the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline explosions is no doubt part of the propaganda effort by Moscow and will be clearly aimed at its supporters and the Russian population. Certainly Moscow knows the claims won’t be taken seriously elsewhere.

